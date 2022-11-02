Kern hospitals gather to present Healthful Harvest community health festival

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health, Dignity Health, Kaiser Permanented, and Kern Medical have teamed together to present the Healthful Harvest community health festival on Sunday, November 6th. The event will take place at Haven Drive Middle School in Arvin from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Healful Harvest festival aims to educate the public about medical care and health while simultaneously connecting the community with resources and medical providers. The event will feature flu shots and other immunizations, mental health resources, health insurance enrollment booths, community resource information, food baskets, and health education booths.

There will also be mammograms and general health screening available, however, an appointment must be made ahead of the festival. Appointments can be made by calling 662-845-6525.

For more information, call 661-632-5562. To volunteer for the Healthful Harvest, email LHaggerty@rmhcsc.org.