Kern Secret Witness offering reward in shooting death of 12-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to the murder of a 12-year-old Bakersfield girl.

Back on May 21st of this year, Bakersfield Police were called to the 1000 block of L Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Kern Medical where she later died.

Crime Vigil held for girl shot and killed Friday Veronica Morley, 23ABC

Kern Secret Witness, which was formed in 1982 as part of a partnership between local police and the community, is offering $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in Alexander's case.

The funding for the reward comes from public donations.

If you have any information regarding this ongoing investigation, please contact Detective Robert Woods at (661) 326-3919 or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.