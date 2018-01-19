Kern Valley High basketball games in Frazier Park canceled due to snow

12:32 PM, Jan 19, 2018
2 hours ago

LEBEC, Calif. - Winter weather has forced the cancelation of local high school basketball games.

Kern Valley High School's road basketball games at Frazier Mountain High School have been canceled due to snow, according to the high school's principal. 

There's no word on if or when those games will be made up.

