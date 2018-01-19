Kern Valley High basketball games in Frazier Park canceled due to snow

Cloudy
Snowy tennis court in Sandy Springs, Georgia this morning, January 17th, 2018
LEBEC, Calif. - Winter weather has forced the cancelation of local high school basketball games.
Kern Valley High School's road basketball games at Frazier Mountain High School have been canceled due to snow, according to the high school's principal.
There's no word on if or when those games will be made up.
