Kern Valley High basketball games in Frazier Park canceled due to snow

LEBEC, Calif. - Winter weather has forced the cancelation of local high school basketball games.

Kern Valley High School's road basketball games at Frazier Mountain High School have been canceled due to snow, according to the high school's principal.

RELATED: CHP recommends Grapevine drivers prepare for snow Friday

There's no word on if or when those games will be made up.

RELATED: Kern County Sheriff's Office offers snow and winter weather safety tips