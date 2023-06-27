Watch Now
Kingston Healthcare Facilities to re-open under new owner

The facility closed in February of last year.
23ABC News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Facilities formerly run by Kingston Healthcare Center, which closed down last year after multiple alleged violations of state health and safety policy will now soon be back in business but under a new owner.

The California Department of Social Services announced it has provided more than $150 million in grant money to organizations to create care options for seniors and those with disabilities. One of the recipients, JSI Acquisition, was awarded more than $17 million to take over the facilities formerly run by Kingston, converting them into a licensed residential care facility.

In 2020, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health conducted multiple inspections of Kingstons' operations between June and October, presenting the company with five citations for alleged violations with penalties totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

The facility closed in February of last year.

