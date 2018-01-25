KNZR takes two radio talk show hosts off the air in less than a week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two of Kern County's most vocal conservative radio talk show hosts have been taken off the air in the last week.

KNZR has parted ways with both Jaz McKay and Inga Barks. Barks and McKay, who have been speaking over the airwaves in Kern County for years, confirmed they are no longer with the station.

McKay was let go from his position just days after his Facebook Live video rant went viral. His noon to six time slot has now been filled by Sean Hannity.

Barks' three to six time slot was filled by Terry Maxwell, former city councilman and restaurant owner. The reason for Barks' departure is unknown at this time.