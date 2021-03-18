Menu

L.A. law firm announces lawsuits filed against BPD, KCSO over several shootings

Posted at 3:01 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 18:02:39-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Los Angeles civil rights law firm announced it will hold a press conference Friday to discuss multiple lawsuits filed against the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the Bakersfield Police Department regarding several shootings.

The firm of Guizar, Henderson & Carrazco, LLP said some specific cases that will be discussed include the deadly shootings of Israel Lucas, Graciano Ceballos, and David Daniel Reyes by KCSO deputies. The shooting of Elicio Meraz by BPD officers is also mentioned in the release.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the Kern County Superior Court building.

