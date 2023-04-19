Learning Experience Academy of Education partners with Make-A-Wish Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Learning Experience Academy of Education is pairing up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help children in need by teaching the impact of giving.

“They are learning what the true meaning of donation is and giving and how it benefits others, to be not so selfish and to be selfless, and helping others and how it really benefits everybody,” explained Ashley Montoya, a teacher at the academy.

One of the subjects taught at the Learning Experience Academy of Education, a daycare and learning facility in Bakersfield, is philanthropy, which is integrated into their collaboration with Make-A-Wish Foundation to raise money for children battling critical illness.

“You have to learn to be a good person first," said Montoya. "You have to [have] respected manners. You have to be that courteous person because there is not a lot of those in this world and we need more people like that. So for me, that’s my philosophy in the classroom: to be a helpful friend.”

The overall goal for the Learning Experience Academy of Education is to raise $10,000. The academy is also working with other locations attempting to raise $3 million.

The Learning Experience Academy of Education is currently at $3,000. Students at the academy are doing what they can to raise that money with events and raffles. Some of the kids even made donations.

“'Let's Grant Wishes' allows our little learners to put the important life values they’ve learned all year into action,” said Amanda Flores, Director of the Learning Experience Academy of Education.

Now those little learners are attempting to raise enough money for two kids in Bakersfield.

“I’m going to help the kids make wishes,” said Ava, a student at the academy.

Montoya says that this fundraiser event helps the children in many ways and that it will also create better communities in the future. She explained that the students are learning that it is never wrong to ask for help from others when it is needed.

