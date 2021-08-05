Let Them Breathe continues to fight against mask mandate in schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Currently, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that students continue to wear their masks inside the classroom to stop the spread of Covid-19.

While some agree with the new guidelines of wearing masks to school others like Sharon McKeeman, founder of the campaign, Let Them Breathe, will continue to fight that decision.

"There are so many parents concerned about these masks mandates and the effects on our kids mental, academic, and social health that we’ve grown to over 16,000 in the group already in just a few months,” said McKeeman

McKeeman founded this group in San Diego back in March with her son in mind. She believes that no kid should be singled out for choosing to wear or not to wear a mask.

“That's why we don't believe that the masking should not be tied to vaccination status," said McKeeman. "No kid should ever be singled out based on medical conditions or vaccination status. it should simply be a choice and how that family feels its best to mitigate and to just watch out for their kid's safety."

While she opposes wearing masks local teacher Areli Ceja is pleased with the guidelines

“I think it's important for me to have my students continue wearing their mask just so that they remember that we are a person in a bigger world and it also helps teach them about kindness,” said Ceja

Ceja also said she understands parent's and student's concerns about the social aspect of school.

“A big thing that I noticed after when we were able to return after spring break last year was, the kids weren't worried about wearing a mask," said Ceja. "They were worried about being able to have that interaction with their friends being in school their attitudes even from them being on zoom to them being in person completely changed. If anything will help and benefit them is having that social interaction even if it is with the face covering ”

McKeeman said that those involved in Let Them Breathe in Kern County will not let up.

"The parents that are rallying in Kern County, I know that they are going to continue to rally and advocate to their school board,"

said McKeeman.

Let Them Breathe has filed a lawsuit against California and Governor Gavin Newsom. If that lawsuit is successful it will eliminate the mask mandates in California schools k-12.