Lion's Club Food Booth searching for Kern County Fair volunteers

Kern County Fair (FILE)
23ABC News
The Kern County Fair in Bakersfield, Calif.
Mike Hart with Scarlett Sabin
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 15:54:01-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There is less than a month away from the return of the great Kern County Fair.

The Lion's Club is searching for residents willing to volunteer during the fair. Volunteers can help staff the Lion’s Club Food Booth at the fair and receive a nice perk for their efforts. To top it off, proceeds from the booth will benefit the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.

Scarlett Sabin, Executive Director of the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, stopped by the studio for a live interview.

Lion's Club offers perks for volunteers at Kern County Fair

Various shifts are available from Sept 20 to Oct 1. To find out more information or to volunteers, send an email to HKuntz@RMHCSC.org.

