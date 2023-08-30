Lion's Club Food Booth searching for Kern County Fair volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There is less than a month away from the return of the great Kern County Fair.

The Lion's Club is searching for residents willing to volunteer during the fair. Volunteers can help staff the Lion’s Club Food Booth at the fair and receive a nice perk for their efforts. To top it off, proceeds from the booth will benefit the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.

Scarlett Sabin, Executive Director of the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, stopped by the studio for a live interview.

Various shifts are available from Sept 20 to Oct 1. To find out more information or to volunteers, send an email to HKuntz@RMHCSC.org.



