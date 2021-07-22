Live music returns to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Live music may feel like a distant memory but not for long. Performances are starting back up very soon here in town, some as soon as the end of July.

The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater’s executive director Matthew Spindler said, for the first time in a long time, they’re busy with events lined up heading into the fall. He said music fans aren’t the only ones thrilled to be heading back to the theater soon.

"The amount of relief I feel and being able to go back to work is indescribable. It feels great to have my staff back," said Spindler. "Getting the gears moving and knocking the dust off is a little challenging at first but I think we’re doing alright right now.”

Mechanics Bank Arena general manager Steve Eckerson said there have been challenges getting back to business but he and his staff can’t wait to welcome back fans.

"It’s exciting. It’s a little bit scary because we haven’t had very much to do so it’s almost like reopening," said Eckerson. "We’re going to have that energy, excitement, of being back in business. It’s great for our staff. Everybody’s pumped and excited to get back to work."

Both venues said there will be COVID-19 guidelines in place and to stay tuned if you have tickets to any of their upcoming events as it will depend on what guidelines the state will be implementing at that time.

