Los Lonely Boys to play at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Posted at 10:42 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 13:42:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — "Texican rock n' roll" band Los Lonely Boys will perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Thurs, Feb 1.

Los Lonely Boys is a Tex-Mex and Tejano-influenced blues-rock band consisting of three brothers from San Angelo, Texas. The band is best known for its Grammy Award-winning single "Heaven," which was even featured as a playable track in the video game "Guitar Hero: On Tour."

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Fri, Sept 22. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Fox Theater's box office or over the phone by calling (661) 324-1369. They can also be purchased on the Fox Theater's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
