Lucky couple to get married during Bakersfield Christmas Parade after winning contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 40th annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade will take place on Thursday, December 1st and two lucky Kern County residents will be tying the knot because they won the Kern Bridal Association Parade Float Wedding contest.

It is a love story that began when they were kids. Bride Stephanie Brewer and groom Nick Pappas grew up together, but before they became lovers, they didn’t even like each other. One day, however, everything changed, and now Brewer has already shown she’s ready to be by Pappas' side through the multiple health issues he has faced. Now they are ready to say “I do” in front of all of Bakersfield.

Pappas popped the question to Brewer two years ago in Las Vegas. She initially could not believe it.

“I didn’t believe him at all," said Brewer. "I thought it was fake. I didn’t think it was real, but then he started crying, and then I knew it was real.”

“I couldn’t wait any longer," explained Pappas. "I hid the ring in our luggage. We shared our luggage. It was in there the whole time. She didn’t know.”

Their romance started years ago in Lake Isabella, but according to Pappas, it was a rough start.

“We actually couldn’t stand each other, to be honest, for years and then I don’t know," he said. "One time I seen her at the store she was working at and then the rest is history, as they say.”

Despite being engaged for the past two years, they haven’t been able to get married because of Pappas' health issues.

“He ended up going in for a stomach surgery and he was supposed to spend about two to three days in the hospital and he ended up on life support for four and ended up staying in UCLA for almost three months,” explained Brewer.

Through it all, Brewer has stayed by Pappas' side. Now they've won the contest to get married at the 23ABC Bakersfield Christmas Parade on the Kern Bridal Float, something they never thought was going to be possible.

“Because of being in the hospital and whatnot, he did lose his job so we don’t have the money for a wedding at this point," said Brewer. "So this is awesome. It really is.”

Meanwhile, Pappas' parents are excited about both the wedding and what comes after.

“I would give anything for them two, and god willing, everything turns out perfect for nick and they live a wonderful healthy life and give me grandbabies,” said Sherrie Pappas, mother of the groom.

Pappas and Brewer, however, are just ready to get hitched. Pappas has another surgery in January, so everyone is grateful that the couple can get married before that.