Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue holding charity calendar fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue has been acting as a rescue and animal sanctuary since 2018. Even before they became official, their founder Meredith Carter was helping stray dogs find homes for years.

Well now, you have the chance to help Carter and the rest of the crew at Lucky’s continue their work for our furry friends.

“Lucky was one of the first dogs that we found. She actually found us, she just wandered on the property and decided to stay,” said Carter.

When they first started taking in pets, Lucky’s Animal Rescue was fortunate enough to be able to cover the costs of keeping those animals cared for, fed, and pay for their vet bills. But as the rescue has grown, so have their costs.

They now have over 50 dogs on their ranch, some of whom have severe medical conditions and injuries.

“We have a lot of special needs dogs that will continue to live out their life here with us.”

The ranch is also home to two cats — Sister and Mister — and also took in three horses — Daisy, Tramp, and Angel.

“It’s extremely rewarding to watch the changes in these animals. Some of them come in completely fearful, or completely unsocialized, and then to watch the turnaround and watch them get into homes and live happy lives is the best thing I could ask for,” said Kelly Gould, Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue Manager.

Gould has worked in rescues since she was 17. She said she’s blessed to have found Lucky’s and be able to work with the animals.

“There are so many great organizations in Bakersfield that care for and adopt dogs. We are one of many. But for us, we had the ability to do it, the desire to do it, and it just made sense,” Carter said.

And like so many other non-profits and rescues, Lucky’s is asking for some help from the community.

Along with their need for volunteers and fosters, the rescue is holding a fundraiser right now.

The fundraiser is a calendar charity auction — where you can bid for the chance for your pet to be featured in original artwork on the cover or a month of the calendar.

The winners will get a custom portrait of their pets made by one of our volunteer artists. Along with a custom portrait of your pet, the winners will also receive a free calendar.

The auction is open right now and closes on Monday. You can find a link to the auction page here.