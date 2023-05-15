Man and woman arrested after stealing from Target, resisting arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man and woman from Bakersfield were arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department after allegedly stealing from a Target on Thurs, May 11.

According to the BPD, detectives from the BPD's Organized Retail Theft Unit and California Highway Patrol officers were at the Target on Rosedale Highway when they attempted to detain two people suspected of shoplifting. The suspects, later identified as Marc Gonzalez, 32, and Estrella Diaz, 22, attempted to flee the area. While trying to escape, Gonzales assaulted an officer and was brought into custody using physical force.

After being taken into custody, it was discovered that Gonzalez had methamphetamine on his person, as well as a loaded and unregistered gun. He was also wearing a bulletproof vest underneath his clothing. It was also discovered that Gonzales was on active parole.

Gonzales was arrested and taken to the Kern County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a violent felon in possession of body armor, shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, resisting an officer with violence, battery of a police officer, and other related charges. Diaz was also arrested for resisting arrest and shoplifting.

According to the BPD, the stolen items were recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

