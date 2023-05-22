Man arrested, charged with murder in Campus Park Drive deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The man who allegedly drove his vehicle into Gayla Sue Price’s vehicle killing her on Campus Park Drive in April has been arrested and booked into Kern County Jail on a murder charge, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Karim Reyad, 18, of Bakersfield was arrested a month after he allegedly crashed into Price’s vehicle killing her in southwest Bakersfield, according to police.

Reyad was arrested on Anderson Street in Loma Linda, Calif.

Reyad has been booked on second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, four counts of reckless driving, driving under the influence of a drug causing bodily injury, driving the wrong way on a divided highway causing injury or death, and other associated charges, according to court records.

Reyad is scheduled to be in court Monday afternoon for arraignment, according to the court records. He is being held without bail.

If you have information in connection to this case call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.