Bakersfield family advocates for street racing laws after fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A vigil was held for Bakersfield resident Gayla Price on Sun, April 23.

According to Price's family, she died in a car crash near the intersection of Campus Park Drive and Desert Sand Way on Tues, April 18. Her children say she was born and raised in Bakersfield and was a mom, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Her family says that because of the crash, they are now going to advocate for better street racing laws.

"I know I want to do the right thing in her name and honor her in the right way and get more laws against this," said Price's daughter. "The racing has to stop. It has to stop because you guys are taking innocent lives on the street."

Her daughter also says she appreciates the community support during this difficult time but it's time to take action now when it comes to street racing in Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department did not say whether or not street racing was the cause of Price's crash, however, did say that speed was believed to be a factor.

