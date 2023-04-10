Man arrested in Tulare County for shooting dog with arrow

OROSI, Calif. (KERO) — An Orosi man was arrested by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) for animal cruelty after he was discovered to have shot a dog with an arrow on Fri, April 7.

According to the TCSO, Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (TAGNET) detectives overheard a dog yelping near Avenue 412 and Road 130 in Orosi around 7 p.m. While investigating the yelping, deputies discovered Lance Canales, 51, fleeing the area while holding a bow and arrow. Canales was taken into custody, where he admitted to shooting the dog with an arrow.

Shortly after, TAGNET detectives discovered the dog, which had an arrow stuck in its torso. Tulare County Animal Control took the dog, who is expected to survive.

Canales was arrested for felony animal cruelty and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Adult Pretrial Facility in Visalia.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TCSO at (559) 733-6218 or contact the TCSO anonymously by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or emailing tcso@tipnow.com.

An official Facebook post from the TCSO detailing the incident can be read below.