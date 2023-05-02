Man dead after crashing into utility pole in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead following a single-car crash in Arvin on Mon, May 1.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were notified of a single-car crash near North Rancho Drive and Herring Road around 10:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man, 26, driving a 2008 Honda. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the man was driving northbound on North Rancho Drive at an unknown speed when he made an "unsafe" turn. He then left the roadway and crashed into a wooden utility pole before overturning his car. According to the CHP, the pole was knocked down and in the roadway, causing the road to be closed for several hours for the repair of the pole.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at (661) 396-6600.