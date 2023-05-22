Man dead after shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead after a shooting in Oildale on Sat, May 20.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue after receiving a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from major injuries. The man died at the scene.

KCSO homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.