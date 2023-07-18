Man dead following ATV crash in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead following an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) crash that took place in East Bakersfield on Mon, July 17.

According to the Kern County Coroner's Office, George Lewis Reyna, 38, died after losing control of an ATV that he was driving in an open field on Morning Drive, approximately a quarter mile north of College Avenue. It is unknown when the crash took place, however, Reyna was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:22 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

