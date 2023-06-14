Man faces up to 100 years in prison after entering plea in sexual assault case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Delano man is facing 100 years to life in prison after entering a plea in a sexual assault case involving two people, one being a teenage girl, on Mon, June 12.

According to the Kern County District Attorney's Office, Rodrigo Perez pleaded no contest to all felony counts for forcible sodomy, digital penetration, oral copulation of a minor under 14, kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, criminal threats, dissuading a witness, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Perez was connected to two rape and assault cases in 2014 and in 2021.

According to the DA's Office, Perez had followed a 13-year-old on her way to school in Delano before leading her into an alley on Aug 1, 2014. In the alley, he allegedly held her at gunpoint as he blindfolded and bound the girl before sexually assaulting her. Perez's DNA would be collected from a swab sample during a medical examination after the assault.

The DA's Office also claims that Perez attempted to sexually assault another woman in Contra Costa County on Nov 17, 2021. Perez allegedly kidnapped his then-girlfriend's daughter using a gun and a knife. The girl, however, fought against Perez as he tried to tie her up. She managed to escape and report Perez to the police. Perez's DNA was collected when he was arrested, confirming that he had committed the 2014 assault as well.

“I commend the brave victims for having the courage to speak out," said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. "Justice has been long overdue. I am grateful to the efforts of law enforcement for making the DNA findings that led to the crucial evidence on such an important case. Thanks to this conviction, we can all find comfort in knowing Perez will no longer be roaming the streets as a free man.”

His sentencing is set for Wed, Sept 13.

