Man found dead at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) discovered a dead man at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont on Monday, December 12th.

According to the KCSO, officers were dispatched to the area after receiving notice that a man was lying on the ground in the park at approximately 8 a.m. While doing a welfare check, deputies discovered that the man was dead and had obvious signs of trauma.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.