Man found with dead body on Highway 65 sentenced to 100 days in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One of the men who was pulled over with a dead body inside of a stolen car on Highway 65 was sentenced to 100 days in jail plus 3 years probation on Tuesday.
Ben Barness pleaded no contest to possession of a stolen vehicle back in January.
On Jan. 16, California Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a car for speeding on Highway 65 near James Road just before 7 a.m.
That's when CHP found a dead man in the front passenger seat, according to KCSO.
The car had been reported stolen out of Los Angeles County.
The District Attorney's Office has kicked back a case involving a fatal stabbing to Bakersfield Police for further investigation.
Cal City Police are warning people to avoid the area of 89th Street from Fuchsia to Lupine Loop due to gas leak.
The Bakersfield Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint on Saturday at an undisclosed location.