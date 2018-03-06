Man found with dead body on Highway 65 sentenced to 100 days in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One of the men who was pulled over with a dead body inside of a stolen car on Highway 65 was sentenced to 100 days in jail plus 3 years probation on Tuesday.

Ben Barness pleaded no contest to possession of a stolen vehicle back in January.

On Jan. 16, California Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a car for speeding on Highway 65 near James Road just before 7 a.m.

That's when CHP found a dead man in the front passenger seat, according to KCSO.

The car had been reported stolen out of Los Angeles County.