Man injured in Wasco shooting

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — One man was injured in a shooting in Wasco on Sun, June 4.

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the 2400 block of Jo Ellen Court, near the intersection of Jo Ellen Court and Beckes Street around 4 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found a 34-year-old man suffering from "traumatic injuries."

According to the KCSO, the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

