BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Daniel Marquez Gonzalez pleaded not guilty Thursday for the 2007 shooting of a Glennville man.

Gonzalez was arrested in Mexico and extradited back to the U.S. after an investigation linked him to the death of Jose Feliciano Alvarado.

On February 15, 2007, Alvarado was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds area of of Granite Road and Woody Granite Road in Glenville, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Gonazalez is due back in court on July 11.