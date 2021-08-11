Man who killed two in Southwest Bakersfield appears in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Now to an update on the case of a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and another man last week at an apartment complex in Southwest Bakersfield. Tuesday the suspect appeared in court for his arraignment.

The attorney for 35-year-old Bryson Blair entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

Police say Blair shot and killed his wife, Asia Blair, and the manager of the townhomes, Michael Dobarro, at an apartment complex on Grassotti Court. Court records show Blair has a criminal history as a convicted felon with many arrests for charges of domestic violence.

Bail is still being decided for Blair. His next court date is September 3rd.