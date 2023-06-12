Man with ties to Bakersfield arrested in Russia on alleged drug charges

MOSCOW (KERO) — A man with ties to Bakersfield has reportedly been arrested in Russia for suspicion of drug trafficking.

Russian news media reported that Michael Travis Leake was arrested in Moscow. Allegedly, a court in the city ordered Leake to be held for two months in pre-trial detention. According to the Associated Press, he faces charges of production or distribution of drugs, which carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, Leake's mother, Glenda Garcia, lives in Bakersfield. She says that she has not heard from her son since last month.

The United States State Department said in an emailed statement to AP that it was aware of the reports that a US citizen had recently been arrested in Moscow and it would have no further comment due to privacy considerations.

