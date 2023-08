BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Maui Pho Fusion BBQ Grill will hold a fundraising event for victims of the Maui Fire on Wed, Aug 16.

100 percent of all sales in the restaurant during the event will be donated to the Maui United Way and the Maui Humane Society.

The restaurant is located at 4011 Ming Avenue. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.