MAX'S RESTAURANT: Bringing a taste of the Philippines to Kern County with authentic flavors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new restaurant in Southwest Bakersfield is cooking up some authentic Filipino cuisine, seeking to give Kern County residents an experience many of them haven't had before.

Max’s Restaurant on California Avenue, just west of Highway 99 had its soft launch opening on July 25. General Manager Anna Barredo says her goal for the restaurant is to be a place where families and friends can share and celebrate Filipino food.

“I’d like Max's to be the vehicle of non-Filipinos to look at Filipino food and just like any other food that they can go pick and order regularly.”

23ABC News

Barredo says she hopes Kern residents of non-Filipino heritage come out to try something new and though she may be the face everyone sees when they first enter the doors, she says the kitchen is what really makes the restaurant.

"They always can come here and try the kare kare. That’s one of the Filipino favorites. Kare kare and crispy pata and lechon kawali,” said Executive Chef RJ Reyes.

23ABC News

Reyes says in addition to their entrees, they also offer an array of desserts. He is most proud of halo-halo or "mix-mix" in English, a popular shaved-ice dessert originating from the Philippines served here in Max‘s Restaurant.

Though the restaurant has technically been in operation for just over a month, Reyes says they plan to hold a grand opening event in the near future though a specific date has not been set.

