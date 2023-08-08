Watch Now
McCarthy talks Trump, Newsom, and the future of the California GOP

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy blames California Governor Gavin Newsom's policy decisions for the state's recent population decline.
August 7, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visited Mike Hart in the 23ABC studio today to discuss a range of topics, including his recent trip to Clovis and his hopes of expanding the Republican Party in California.

In addition, McCarthy levied heavy criticisms toward Gavin Newsom and the California governor's handling of state policies. McCarthy blames Newsom for the state's population decline and says California would be better off without Newsom, regardless of who would take his place.

Kevin McCarthy shares his thoughts on Trump's legal issues

