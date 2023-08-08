BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visited Mike Hart in the 23ABC studio today to discuss a range of topics, including his recent trip to Clovis and his hopes of expanding the Republican Party in California.

In addition, McCarthy levied heavy criticisms toward Gavin Newsom and the California governor's handling of state policies. McCarthy blames Newsom for the state's population decline and says California would be better off without Newsom, regardless of who would take his place.

McCarthy talks Trump, Newsom, and the future of the California GOP