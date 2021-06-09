Meadows Field Airport outbound passenger data shows rebound surpassing pre-pandemic numbers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Department of Airports reported that Meadows Field Airport is not only rebounding from the pandemic, but current numbers have surpassed 2019 data.

According to the report, in May of 2019, Meadows reported 10,929 outbound passengers. In 2020, that number dropped to 2,729.

As of May 2021, Meadows reported 11,630 outbound passengers, according to the report.

“Our statistics demonstrate that Kern County has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Local travel is busier now than the same period in 2019 and over 400% greater in comparison to the pandemic downturn," Airports Director Mark Witsoe said. "Passengers are confident in flying from Meadows Field Airport for their vacations, for visits to family and friends, and for business success.”

The data compared the months of April and March as well.

According to the report, in March of 2019, Meadows reported 10,634 outbound passengers. In 2020, that number dropped to 7,608. In March 2021 that number increased to 9,137.

In April of 2019, Meadows reported 10,819 outbound passengers and 1,087 in 2020. By April 2021 that number increased to 10,209.

The data is based on the correlation of data from airline reporting and published federal statistics of outbound passenger enplanements.

Witsoe adds, “We certainly appreciate the confidence of American Airlines and United Airlines in their service schedule, and Meadows Field Airport is now in a strong position to continue this growth in the months to come.”