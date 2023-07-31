Metered Ramps: Caltrans tries a new solution to Bakersfield's highway congestion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While rush hour is typically a time when everyone wants to get where they need to go as quickly as possible, sometimes a little waiting can actually make your commute go by faster. At least that's the thought behind metered ramps.

Soon, drivers commuting through Bakersfield using Highway 58 or Highway 99 will have to stop before entering the freeway during busy traffic hours due to new ramp meters.

"It comes down to increased traffic volumes in Bakersfield, and as that continues to increase, there has to be a system in place," explained Public Information Officer for Caltrans District 6 Christian Lukens.

To ease traffic during busy times of the day, multiple new ramp meters were activated on Monday along Highway 58 and parts of the 99. The meters are intended to stagger traffic from the ramp as motorists enter the freeway.

The meters can be found on ramps entering Highway 58 from H Street, Chester Avenue, as well as along Union Avenue. The ramp entering Highway 99 from Rosedale Highway will also now have a meter.

"You've got a lot of volume on 99 and 58 already, and this will help kinda ease the flow of traffic that's joining the pre-existing traffic from the ramp on those highways," said Lukens.

For this first week, the ramps will remain green-lighted to give drivers a chance to get used to them being there. Then, beginning on August 1, the ramps will switch from red to green during regular morning and afternoon commute times.

The meters are placed on the ramps several yards away from the highway in order to give drivers adequate time to increase their speed so they can properly meet and merge into highway traffic.

"And it's typically during a time when traffic isn't exactly going the full speed limit as of yet. It allows a little bit of space for the on-ramp traffic to reach that same speed and find the entry point," said Lukens. "So you're not trying to get a whole row of vehicles onto the on-ramp at the same time where they would likely be coming close to a stop anyway, trying to enter the roadway."

During less-congested traffic hours, like overnight, the meters will be inactive and motorists can enter the highways as normal, free-flowing drivers. However, should the need come to begin staggering traffic, the metered ramps could be used to help manage the increased congestion.

"If there is a period outside of rush hour where, say, there's been a collision and traffic is slow, those lights could be activated at that time," said Lukens.

Caltrans already has plans to add another 7 to 8 ramp meters along the 99 later this fall as other construction projects along the highway are expected to near completion.