Mission at Kern County receives 120 turkeys from Kern County Probation Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Mission at Kern County will be helping those in need for Thanksgiving on November 24th.

The Mission is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Meal, but they didn't know where they were going to get their turkeys from until a late donation came in.

"That's the beauty of Kern County," said Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director for the Mission at Kern County. "When you put out a need, they get behind a need and they support you and that's why this community is so special. They get behind a cause and they want to help."

The Kern County Probation Department came to the Mission's aid and donated 120 turkeys. The Mission says they can now prepare 500 turkey meals for members of the community this Thanksgiving.