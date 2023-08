BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Model train enthusiasts better prepare!

ScaleTrains, a model train manufacturer, will be visiting the Golden Empire Historical and Modeling Society for a meet and greet on Sat, Aug 5. ScaleTrains will showcase their latest model trains and encourage attendees to pick them up for a closer look.

The event will take place at the society's Depot Museum on 19th Street. The doors open at 12:40 p.m.

To learn more, visit ScaleTrains.com.