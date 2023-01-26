More legal fallout from June apartment complex explosion in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new legal claim has been filed by another resident of the Park 20th Apartments located near 20th and V Streets in Bakersfield. A large portion of the south wall of the complex was blown out when a gas leak exploded on June 30, 2022.

Patricia Allen, now living in Ventura, has filed a claim against the Kern County Housing Authority and apartment management for injuries she says she suffered while living at Park 20th. The claim is dated December 28, 2022.

According to the claim, Allen was not only injured in the explosion, but also suffered "carbon monoxide poisoning" from the gas leak that had developed prior to the explosion.

Allen claims her personal injuries include headaches, dizziness, nausea, chest pain, organ damage, and emotional distress.

In the claim, Allen says she informed property management, who is named in the claim as "Melissa," at Park 20th about the gas leak she suspected was causing her symptoms, but management "ignored" the warnings.

A prior claim over the same explosion was filed by resident Zackhary Williams, who said his leg was broken in the incident. In addition, another resident, 66-year-old Cleveland Lee Amos, was killed in the blast.