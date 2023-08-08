Mother of Bakersfield man held in Russia discusses his conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This year has seen authorities in the Russian Federation arrest and jail United States citizens on what the U.S. government contends are illegitimate charges, including the arrest and sentencing of WNBA start Brittney Griner and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershowitz.

Another U.S. citizen being held in Russia is Bakersfield native Michael Travis Leake, who was arrested in June. Although the U.S. State Department has not commented on Leake's case, his mother, Glenda Garcia, believes he has been caught in the crossfire of rising political tensions.

23ABC's Corey O'Leary sat down with Ms. Garcia to learn more about her son's current situation.