Mother of Bakersfield veteran pleads for White House to designate son as 'wrongfully detained' in Russia

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The mother of a United States Air Force veteran who has been held in Russia since June 2023 is renewing her plea for help to get her son home.

Michael "Travis" Leake, of Bakersfield, has been detained in Russia since June 6, 2023. Leake is currently serving a 13-year sentence in a penal colony after being accused of possessing and selling drugs.

Advocates have been calling on the White House and State Department to designate Leake as "wrongfully detained," and his mother, Glenda Garcia, traveled to Washington, D.C., Monday in an attempt to speak with President Donald Trump or his administration.

A press release says Garcia will be demonstrating outside of the White House Monday, "for as long as it takes for someone in the administration to meet with her."

According to the press release, Leake has written letters to President Trump asking for help, saying he is "in need of medical help."

See more of our previous coverage of this and hear from Garcia in the video player above.

