Bakersfield man detained in Russia allegedly had pre-trial detention extended, according to mother

Travis Leake, the Bakersfield man detained in Russia, allegedly had his pre-trial detention extended in a hearing held on Mon, Sept 4.

According to Leake's mother, Glenda Garcia, Russian officials extended Leake's pre-trial detention until Mon, Nov 6. Garcia claims that she has been able to send funds into Leake's account at the Russian prison, where he is able to get food and supplies.

Leake was arrested in Russia for allegedly possessing and selling drugs in the country earlier this year. If Leake is convicted, he faces 20 years in prison.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

