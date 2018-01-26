Motion filed to continue February hearing for Sabrina Limon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A motion was filed this week to continue the hearing for the woman found guilty last year of her husband's 2014 murder.

The motion was filed on January 23 to continue Sabrina Limon's hearing on February 16.

RELATED: Court documents show Sabrina Limon was mastermind of husband Robert's death

In October, Limon was found guilty of murder and conspiracy following the trial in the death of her husband Robert Limon.

RELATED: Sabrina Limon charged in husband's death, just days before lover Jonathan Hearn's trial to begin

Limon was expected to be sentenced in November but the hearing was pushed back to February.

Limon's lover, Jonathan Hearn, pleaded guilty to killing Robert Limon in the love-triangle murder trial that made national headlines. Hearn was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.

RELATED: Documents provide Jonathan Hearn's account of attempt to poison Robert Limon