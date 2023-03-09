Mountain town Onyx's only general store closing after 12 years

ONYX, Calif. (KERO) — The Onyx General Store in Onyx, California has been open for 12 and a half years selling goods from candy to homemade beef jerky. However, this little piece of history is coming to an end now that the property is being sold.

The building itself has been around since 1861. With the town of Onyx only having a population of just over 450, tourists have become some of the more popular customers.

Signs have been posted all over Onyx informing residents that their store is closing down. The store is set to be completely closed by the end of April because the people who own the property it sits on have sold it.

23ABC/Google Maps Onyx, California (pop. 450) is a small mountain town due northeast of Lake Isabella in Kern County.

Store owner Gaye Honeycutt describes how the business has kept running for so long.

"You walk in and there's something about it. It wraps its arms around you. You can't quite figure out why, you just like it," said Honeycutt. "You feel good, and it's all the imperfections and the crookedness and the floors that are off."

Honeycutt describes the business as a "destination fun candy shop." Onyx General Store also carries toys, fresh-made sandwiches, and even has a built-in fireplace.

In light of the closure, Honeycutt says the store will have a weekend sale over Friday and Saturday March 17 and 18 to move their products for the last time and help clear out the place.

Honeycutt says the store plans to be officially out of the building by the end of April at the latest. She urges the public to stop by while they still can and purchase some of the unusual items only sold here.