Muertos Kitchen and Lounge to reopen after being shut down by public health

Veronica Acosta
10:22 PM, Mar 21, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | muertos | health inspectors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - After being shut down by health inspectors nearly two weeks ago, the popular downtown restaurant Muertos Kitchen and Lounge is expected to reopen on Thursday, March 22nd, according to Kern County Public Health. 

The restaurant was inspected on Wednesday, March 21st and given a "B" grade. 

The restaurant was shut down on March 9th after cockroaches among other violations were found by health inspectors. 

Health inspectors also observed food not being stored at proper temperatures and build up of grease on filters and exhaust hoods. 

 

 

