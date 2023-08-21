Multiple Kern County schools closed due to former-Tropical Storm Hilary

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Multiple schools across Kern County have been closed due to former-Tropical Storm Hilary on Mon, Aug 21.

According to school officials, Albany Park School in the Delano Union Elementary School District will have a late start. Meanwhile, Cerro Coso Community College has canceled in-person classes. Online classes will resume as scheduled.

Schools in the Sierra Sands Unified School District, Tehachapi Unified School District, Mojave Unified School District, Muroc Joint Unified School District, Southern Kern Unified School District, and South Fork Union School District will be closed. All districts posted on social media, saying that schools would be closed Monday and are expected to reopen Tues, Aug 22.

Whether schools are open or not on Tuesday will depend on weather conditions.

