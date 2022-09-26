National Championships of Sprint Boat Racing takes place at Lake Ming

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The National Championships of Sprint Boat Racing took place at Lake Ming on September 24th and 25th. The event was hosted by the Southern California Speedboat Club

Top speed boat racers from all over the country tested their driving talents against other drivers at Lake Ming while competing for their chance at victory. Dozens of speed boat racers competed for the national championship title.

Ross Wallach, President of the Southern California Speedboat Club, says that the organization has been coming out to Lake Ming for decades.

“Our organization has been doing it since ‘59, that's how long we go back, since the lake was first built," said Wallach. "The turnout this year has been phenomenal. Post-COVID, everybody’s back and they’re racing and we’re having a great time.”

Wallach also says that this year's competition featured sportsman extreme runabouts and K racing runabouts among others, with most boats going over 120 miles per hour. According to him, there is a total of 15 winners in the speed boat racing competition. He claims he looks forward to this thrilling experience each year.