New sheriff's substation in Rosamond to improve response times

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — A new Kern County Sheriff's substation being built in Rosamond is expected to significantly improve response times and increase law enforcement presence in this growing desert community.

The current small, temporary substation near Highway 14 on the west side of Rosamond houses seven deputies, but that number is expected to increase once the new facility is completed.

"But now with our substation being built we're able to respond faster because we're in the area, as long as we're not on another call for service," Senior Deputy Kevin Giorgio said.

Before establishing a local presence, response times to calls in Rosamond could take nearly 30 minutes because deputies had to travel from the nearest station in Mojave.

The new substation, currently under construction behind the fire station on the west side of Rosamond, is expected to be completed in spring 2027.

Giorgio, who has worked in Rosamond for the past seven years, told me the area faces multiple crime challenges including home burglaries, car thefts, and theft from solar companies. There have also been burglaries at marijuana dispensaries.

"I think it's going to be a huge opportunity for us to be out in the community more and relative with our response time it's going to get us on scene faster to where we can anticipate catching more people that are committing the crimes," Giorgio said.

When Giorgio began working in Rosamond, the area had 14 deputies, but staffing issues reduced that number in recent years. The new facility promises to address these shortages.

"Everybody's excited, including myself. We're really looking forward to having a place or somewhere we can call home out here. We haven't had a substation for the past couple of years because of staffing issues. Now that's getting a lot better. You can tell, just having activity out here and our contacts with the public … everybody's really excited about it. They're looking forward to having us out here full time," Giorgio said.

According to Giorgio, community members have expressed feeling safer with the increased law enforcement presence in their neighborhood.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

