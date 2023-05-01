Watch Now
No DUI arrests, 1 felony warrant arrest at DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint

More than 1,200 cars were screened, with a dozen motorists cited for driving without a license and four more for driving with a suspended license.
Posted at 9:21 AM, May 01, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Bakersfield Police Department, there were no DUI-related arrests made during a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint in Southwest Bakersfield on Fri, April 28.

Officers did arrest one driver for an outstanding felony warrant.

More than 1,200 cars were screened, with a dozen motorists cited for driving without a license and four more for driving with a suspended license. According to the BPD, 16 vehicles were seized at the checkpoint, 13 of which were impounded.

The checkpoint took place on Panama Lane near Ashe Road.

