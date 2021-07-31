NOR and i9 Sports announce partnership

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — North of the River (NOR) and i9 sports announced in a press release a partnership to have their Fall Afterschool Sports season.

Three weeks ago, they had canceled the season due to a severe staffing shortage. I9 sports offered to help NOR with their sports season. The program will remain mostly the same with the exception that the team will only practice once a week, Saturday before games. The program will still reflect the developmental and sportsmanship philosophies that both NOR and i9 Sports are known for, according to the press release.

Covering Kern County NOR cancels their Fall Afterschool Sports program John Madden, 23ABC

Informational flyers will be going home with students the first week of school. However, if parents do not wish to wait, registration for both volleyball and flag football is open now through the i9 Sports website. Deadline to register for either sport is September 10.

“Having an organization like i9, who is normally a competitor of ours, step up to the plate and say, ‘how can we help you give these students a season’, says a lot about their integrity and commitment to the community,” says Monya Jameson, NOR General Manager, “Our resolve to not give up on the NOR Afterschool Sports Program and this unique partnership opportunity created a win-win situation for everyone.”