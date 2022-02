BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — All northbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed at Highway 166 due to a multi-vehicle crash involving big rigs and cars. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 166 and over to the I-5.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. just north of the I-5/State Route 99 split.

There is currently no time estimate for when the closure will end.

This is a developing story. We'll bring updates as we learn more.