'NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet' to hold youth auditions in Tehachapi

In preparation for the show, auditions for dancers ages 6 to 17 will be held at the J&M Dance Center in Tehachapi.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 16:52:52-04

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — "NUTCRACKER!" Magical Christmas Ballet" will hold youth dancer auditions in Tehachapi on Sat, Sept 16.

"NUTCRACER! Magical Christmas Ballet," a performance of the classic "Nutcracker" tale, will be at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sat, Dec 16. In preparation for the show, auditions for dancers ages 6 to 17 will be held at J&M Dance Center in Tehachapi.

Dancers who are cast in the show will rehearse at J&M Dance Center ahead of the show for four to six weeks. Chosen dancers will need to pay a participation fee in order to cover costume and administrative costs, according to Talmi Entertainment, the production company behind the show.

There is no fee to audition. For more information, visit Nutcracker.com.

