Officer Richard Standridge officially sworn in as Tehachapi Chief of Police

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Police Department officially swore in Officer Richard Standridge as the Chief of Police on Mon, June 19.

Standridge was sworn in by the city during a Tehachapi City Council meeting, according to the TPD. His first official day will be Mon, June 26. The city previously stated that his first day would be on Sat, July 1.

Standridge has 24 years of law enforcement experience. He started off his career by working for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in May 1998. He transferred to the Porterville Police Department in August later that year. He would work as an officer, sergeant, and lieutenant in Porterville until transferring again to the Bishop Police Department, where he was made Chief of Police in July 2021.

The City of Tehachapi announced that Standridge would become Chief of Police in April.