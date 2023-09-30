Officials break ground on new cafeteria project at Rosamond High

It's been a race to feed all the students for years at Rosamond High School, but that is coming to a close.

Ground is being broken on a new facility, replacing the old cafeteria that opened in 1965 and has struggled to serve the student body of more than 900 kids.

"It's an exciting feeling to know that one day this empty space will blossom into a building that's going to feed the entire school," said Suresh Banjath, principal of Rosamond High School Early College Campus.

School and district officials celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning.

"The project is overdue," Banjath said. "Not in a negative sense, but it takes time for a process to take place and the time is ripe."

Rosamond has two lunch sessions that last 30 minutes each to feed everyone.

Joel MacKay, a 1987 Rosamond graduate, said it was hectic when he attended the school.

"Even though we were a small school it was crowded," MacKay said. "You had to hurry up, get in and get out."

MacKay is now chairman of the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council, and says he's happy to see the improvement at his alma mater.

"It just makes me proud to see the construction and the additions here," MacKay said. "It's greatly needed."

The estimated cost of the project is $15 million and it's expected to be completed for the fall semester of 2025.

